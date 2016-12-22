Thank You for the Good Times - Expedition Delta & Chianti Rock: New Endorsement Deal & New Video Released

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2016 --Srdjan Brankovic's Expedition Delta just released a new music video for the track "Thank You For The Good Times" taken from the album "Expedition Delta II" out now via Perris Records.



Alongside Srdjan Brankovic (founder, songwriter, guitarist and producer of the band) also many other, celebrated musicians have been involved in the project: Bobby Koelble (Death/DTA) Nikola Mijic, (AlogiA, Eden's Curse) Nicola Di Già (Banco del Mutuo Soccorso), Santiago Dobles (Aghora), Dario Esposito (Il Balletto di Bronzo).



Also: exciting news concerning an exclusive deal may be now announced: Chianti Rock is the new extraordinary endorser of the international supergroup!



The renowned brand of Made in Italy is going to produce a superb quality of unique red wine dedicated exclusively to Expedition Delta and their new hit "Thank You For The Good Time"



"The idea –says Domenico Tancredi CEO at Chianti Rock- is to connect one of the world famous brand of Made in Italy to amazing music, which is synonym of freedom and energy.



This is the basic idea of Chianti Rock. This wants to be a product where music and Rock & Roll lovers gather and share events, passions and pure emotions.



This wine comes from pure passion and love for the earth. I combined in it my long time passions: Chianti and Rock & Roll.



Strong and intense, this wine is extracted from Sangiovese grapes only, grown and produced according to the production regulations of Chianti Consortium.



And Chianti Rock would uniquely customize events. It is born to gather the numerous and multiple customers who love to listen to great live music.



It can also be an original and exclusive gift for friends, customers or colleagues"



To connect the excellence both in music and wine, the deal has been enshrined



To celebrate the joy in life, the thankfulness towards Life's gifts, an original package, a new Case of Rock is born from the combination of amazing music, a delicious wine, a unique brand worldwide renowned, an authentic love and strong passion.



The new video can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/N1eTkDsSogI



Or to have a preview of the whole album here:

https://youtu.be/_fzzib_VRT8



People can buy Chianti Case of Rock here:

http://www.chiantirock.com/chianti/en/case-of-rock-2/



The album can be bought here:

http://www.perrisrecords.com/new_releases/srdjan_brankovic___expedition_delta_2/

http://www.srdjanbrankovic.com/expeditiondelta/



About Expedition Delta

Together with Srdjan Brankovic and AlogiA members, many great artist were involved into the first album (2008). Some of them are: Gary Wehrkamp (Shadow Gallery, Amaran's Plight), Sabine Edelsbacher (Edenbridge), Erik Norlander (Rocket Scientists, Lana Lane), Richard Andersson (Time Requiem, Space Odyssey), Andrea De Paoli (Labyrinth), Joost van den Broek (After Forever), Santiago Dobles (Aghora), Alex Argento (Orianthi), Torsten Roehre (Silent Force), Rene Merkelbach (Ayreon), Borislav Mitic, Vivien Lalu (Lalu), Miroslav Brankovic (Alogia), Mikkel Henderson (Fate, Evil Masquerade, Circusmind) Saska Jankovic, Milos Kovacevic.