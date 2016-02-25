Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --Not since The Secret and E-Squared has an author put forth such a revolutionary book that asserts the premises "thoughts can become things," and "an attitude of gratitude" is paramount to happiness. To that end, the book "Thank You, Yes Please" will be released right before the March 20th International Day of Happiness.



Author, H.A. Fraser created this revolutionary and systematic journal-writing experiment that she claims has the potential to transform lives in just 30 days.



Fraser explains, "Thank You, Yes Please is based on the hypothesis that sincere gratitude will put you in a better frame of mind to attract and to notice all the good in your life. This tool has helped me personally, and I wanted to share this system with others."



Ann Thomas, a tester of the journal states, "The is the best energy experiment since Pam Grout's E-Squared."



Terri Lynn Future states, "This book has given me permission to ask and the opportunity to receive. It has created an acute awareness of the countless blessings that come my way. Get ready to get what you want, but more importantly, realize it!"



Thank You, Yes Please is available through many bookstores and is available internationally through Amazon. The 116-page part journal, part self-help guide and part inspiration is certain to change readers — or at least change their attitude.



