Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2024 --As Thanksgiving Week approaches, many families are gearing up for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Whether you're driving locally or traveling abroad, Kelly Insurance Group is offering key tips to ensure a safe and stress-free trip. Residents in Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and the surrounding areas should take extra care to prepare, especially with increased holiday traffic and early winter conditions.



Thanksgiving Travel Safety Tips for Domestic and International Travelers:



1. Check Your Vehicle: Before hitting the road, inspect your vehicle's tires, oil levels, lights, and windshield wipers. These checks help avoid any surprises that could disrupt your travel plans. If you're traveling to colder regions, don't forget to have snow chains and an emergency kit that includes blankets, a flashlight, snacks, and a first-aid kit.

2. Plan for Heavy Traffic: Thanksgiving is notorious for busy highways and congested airports. Leave extra time for your journey and plan your route in advance using navigation apps to monitor road conditions, traffic, and alternative routes. It's also wise to know where rest stops and gas stations are along your route.

3. Rental Car Coverage: If you're renting a car for your Thanksgiving trip, be sure to review the insurance options offered by the rental company. While your personal auto insurance may cover rental vehicles, it's essential to confirm whether it provides the same level of protection as your personal car, including liability and collision coverage.

4. International Travel Considerations: If you're traveling abroad this holiday season, take time to check your auto insurance coverage. In many cases, U.S. auto insurance policies do not extend coverage outside the country, and renting a car internationally may require additional insurance. Make sure you understand the insurance requirements for the country you are visiting and explore travel insurance options for added protection.

5. Stay Focused on the Road: With increased traffic on the road, avoid distractions like using your phone, eating, or adjusting the GPS while driving. Practicing defensive driving, especially during peak travel days, helps keep you, your passengers, pedestrians and other drivers safe.

6. Review Your Auto Insurance Policy: Holiday travel often involves longer distances, different driving environments, and unpredictable conditions. Take a moment to review your auto insurance coverage to ensure you are fully protected in case of an accident or breakdown. If you're unsure about your coverage, Kelly Insurance Group can assist you in reviewing and adjusting your policy to fit your travel plans.



Additional Travel Tips for International Trips:



- Understand Local Driving Laws: Before driving in a foreign country, research the local road laws and traffic signs. In some countries, you may need an International Driving Permit (IDP).

- Carry Important Documents: When driving internationally, always carry your driver's license, insurance documents, IDP (if needed), and vehicle rental agreement.



Thanksgiving Week is one of the most anticipated times for family gatherings, but the roads and airports can be overwhelming. Whether you're staying close to home, renting a car, or traveling internationally, making sure your insurance is up to date and having a solid plan in place is key to a safe and enjoyable holiday.



For 40 years, Kelly Insurance Group has proudly served the insurance needs of families and businesses in Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Phoenixville, and surrounding areas. As a family-owned independent agency, Kelly Insurance Group partners with top-rated carriers to offer competitive rates and coverage options that include auto, home, and life. With a focus on personalized service, Kelly Insurance Group ensures clients have the protection they need, especially during the holiday season.



