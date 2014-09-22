THAT Eye Cream Announces New Customer Special; Deep Discount Code Available for Popular Vitamin C Eye Gel

Oakland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --THAT Eye Cream™ recently announced a special discount designed for new customers eager to try the brand's All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C. By visiting the special deal page (http://www.thateyecream.com/thatnewcs/) interested consumers are able to receive instant access to significant savings on their first bottle of the multi-purpose eye gel.



According to Cheryl Lynn of THAT Eye Cream™ (the under-eye division of THAT Skin Care™), "We want to encourage new customers to easily come on board with our skin care line. THAT Skin Care™ offers an outstanding lineup of products, with the All-In-One Eye Gel being a customer favorite. It's amazing and we want everyone to have the chance to try it and enjoy the many benefits of using a premium eye serum on a daily basis."



Is Under Eye Cream Necessary?



The use of eye creams and serums is often questioned, with many women wondering if the practice is necessary. Some experts advise that using a quality facial cream can work well when used with care around the delicate eye area. Opposing views often claim that regular creams are not concentrated enough and sometimes contain ingredients that are not appropriate for use around the eyes.



Lynn's view is that everyone can benefit from using a separate eye cream, serum or gel. She says this is especially true when there are issues at play that apply only to the eye area such as puffiness and dark circles. Face creams are not designed to address these specific issues. However, many of them do help with hydration, fine lines and wrinkles.



"The All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C is designed specifically for the delicate eye area and the formula is perfect for all skin types," Lynn said. "It's packed with antioxidants and peptides to help fight the signs of aging. It also contains ingredients intended to boost natural collagen production which is important for maintaining a youthful appearance."



The "all-in-one" vitamin C eye gel is available at Amazon.com and is eligible for free shipping. In addition, it is covered by THAT Eye Cream's commitment to 100% customer satisfaction. Customers may request a one-time use coupon to save $20 on their first bottle of the All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C. A video has been produced to demonstrate how to access the eye cream coupon code (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNjM1gNsXEY). The single-use coupon is limited to one per customer and the special is subject to change at the brand's discretion.



About THAT Eye Cream™

THAT Eye Cream™ is the under-eye division of THAT Skin Care™, a beauty brand focused on anti-aging skin care that works. More information about the All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C may be found at the brand's website (http://www.thatskincare.com/products/all-in-one-eye-gel/). All products are 100% satisfaction guaranteed.