Thatcher Finch Celebrates Cyber Monday with 50% Discounts Through Their Successful Kickstarter Campaign

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2018 --Designers of the leather shoes produced by Thatcher Finch aren't shoemakers; they're artists. That's because they are the same men and women who work for some of the most innovative branding companies in the world. Their design artistry is deeply rooted in brand identity, graphic design, and cause-oriented initiatives. The Thatcher Finch team created an attainable, expressive, ultra-luxury dress shoe that comes packed with features and is designed for comfort. The traditional construction of men's boots and shoes are combined with their innovative design and bold patterns. Thatcher Finch shoes are built for the progressive stylist.



Thatcher Finch has figured out exactly how to make expressive, luxurious shoes and boots for far less than what they "should" be sold for in any upscale retailer. They invested a lot of time prototyping, wear-testing, and engaging consumers to determine the types of patterns that would be both innovative and luxurious. A lot of resources were devoted to make sure their customers will receive only the best.



Crowdfunding is sought to fund the actual production of their line of luxury leather footwear including the procurement of all materials and the physical location needed to produce their one-of-a-kind product line to meet their high standards.



Cyber Monday specials are available today and a little bit after with deep discounts of up to 50% off this already very affordable line of shoes and boots. On top of that, one lucky backer of this Kickstarter will be selected at random to receive a totally free pair of shoes.



The Thatcher Finch Kickstarter - https://kck.st/2AgAM8C