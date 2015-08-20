The 1st Empowering Women to Succeed Conference Will Be Held in Orlando, Florida on August 29

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --The first Empowering Women To Succeed Conference will be held on August 29, 2015, in Orlando, Florida. Further dates and locations are scheduled for September 12, September 26, October 10, October 17 and January 9, 2015 in Washington DC, Las Vegas NV, Chicago IL, Los Angeles CA and Houston TX, respectively.



The event will feature dynamic speakers on the topics of entrepreneurs and women in business. The conference offers an excellent opportunity to meet other women who want to succeed in business. There will be great Networking opportunities, and a host of educational tools for any career people would like to learn and start. The empowerment event promises to be filled with powerful energy, vibrant light and create a new vision for attendee's future.



The Purpose of this event is to empower female entrepreneurs, helping them to overcome negative boundaries that get in the way of achieving great success. This event is also designed to strengthen and revive women who dream of owning their own business. The conference offers unique networking opportunities to meet other inspiring women who were once entrepreneurs and are now successful professionals. As a female entrepreneur, prepare to be motivated, build confidence, and have your mind sharpened!



Guest speakers include women from a range of businesses and locations. They include Abby Kohut (HR professional, Cheryl Holland (A'Sista Project founder), Mande White-Pearl (entrepreneurial developer for small business) and Tameika Issac-Devine (The Possibilities Institute founder). Connie Pheiff is a business mogul who will speak about creating a culture of Emotional Engagement.



A spokesperson for the event explains, "As a female entrepreneur, prepare to be motivated, build confidence, and have your mind sharpened! We have great, dynamic speakers who will empower you to think, create and see your life move in a new direction!"



August 29, 2015 - Orlando, FL



September 12, 2015 - Washington, DC



September 26, 2015 - Las Vegas, NV



October 10, 2015 - Chicago, IL



October 17, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA



January 9, 2016 – Houston, TX



Businesses wishing to sponsor the event still have the opportunity to make a positive impact for their business. By sponsoring the event, it gives businesses an opportunity to promote themselves in front of potential customers.



For more info about each event, available sponsorship packages, and our media reach, email us at info@zapearleventsllc.com or visit www.ews.eventzilla.net



