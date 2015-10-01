The 2015 Honda Accord Has a Higher Residual Value That the Toyota Camry

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --Choosing a new vehicle is a big decision and it helps to know how the various options compare to each other. Bob Boyte Honda takes a look at the 2015 Honda Accord and Toyota Camry to see which provides more for the money. Considering both power and efficiency will tell a lot about how satisfying a vehicle will prove now and down the road. The world renowned engineers at Honda have developed a smaller and more powerful 2.4 liter engine that also gains better fuel mileage than the Toyota Camry. The 2015 Honda Accord comes with a smaller price tag and higher ALG residual value making clear that the 2015 Honda Accord provides better value for your money. Take a look at the Bob Boyte Honda website to take advantage of special pricing and get a preview of the wide range of Honda Accords to choose from.



Generous standard features including dual zone climate control and alloy wheels are among those found in the 2015 Honda Accord but require pricey upgrades in the 2015 Toyota Camry. Even floor mats cost extra in the Toyota Camry. The 2015 Honda Accord is also roomier with greater cargo and passenger accommodations than found in the Toyota Camry.



The Honda Accord, unlike the Toyota Camry, is also available in either a coupe or sedan model allowing for more options to meet various needs. The higher residual value found in the Honda Accord is helpful whether the vehicle is leased or resold on the private market. The 2015 Honda Accord clearly provides better value up front and better return on investment down the road.



Bob Boyte Honda has earned the Honda Presidents Award for 9 years in a row and is proud to have a wide selection of 2015 Honda Accord models to choose from. The award winning Service Center at Bob Boyte Honda is the ideal place to keep any vehicle running reliably for many miles down the road. Cruise over to Brandon, MS and learn more about the incredible value that comes with a 2015 Honda Accord.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda, located in Brandon, Mississippi, is a high quality Honda dealership that's dedicated to bringing the best possible experience to its customers. Since Bob Boyte Honda opened in 2005, it has won the Honda President's Award for eight years in a row--the only Honda dealership to do so. Bob Boyte Honda stocks a wide selection of new Honda vehicles, as well as pre-owned vehicles and Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. In addition, it's home to a service center, as well as a parts store with genuine Honda parts and accessories. Bob Boyte Honda is located at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042.