The 2015 Honda CR-V Proves to Be a Better Buy Than the 2015 Ford Escape

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --A small SUV can prove quite handy for daily running around and road trips, but with so many on the market finding the right one can be a big job. The experts at Bob Boyte Honda suggest that the 2015 Honda CR-V is a better buy than the 2015 Ford Escape. Advanced Honda engineering has provided the 2015 Honda CR-V with significantly more power and better fuel economy than the larger standard engine found in the Ford Escape. The ALG residual value is also noticeably higher for the Honda CR-V allowing it to hold its value much better than the Ford Escape. Take a look at the Bob Boyte Honda website to learn more about the 2015 Honda CR-V and take advantage of regularly updated specials.



Safety is another stark difference between these two small SUVs. After a demanding series of safety and crash testing, the IIHS determined that the Honda CR-V earns the highest possible Top Safety Pick Plus placing it among the safest vehicles ever produced. The Ford Escape failed to earn any IIHS safety awards and actually performed poorly on the small overlap front crash test. Find out more about how the 2015 Honda CR-V stands tall above the competition at Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS.



Industry authorities agree that the 2015 Honda CR-V is among the top SUVs available and it has even earned the prestigious Motor Trend SUV of the year. This coveted distinction is reserved only for the best of the best and the 2015 Honda CR-V is clearly worthy of this honor. Other awards and recognition include being named the U.S. News 2015 Best Compact SUV for the Money and a 2015 Best Compact SUV for Families. Kelley Blue Book has showered the 2015 Honda CR-V with awards that include being named a Best Family Car for 2015, Best Resale Value Award, and Best Buy Award among others.



Bob Boyte Honda is located at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042.