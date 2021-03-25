Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2021 --The 2016 Embraer 450 Legacy jet for sale is turning heads as one of the most sophisticated private jets on the market due to its brand, luxury, and avionics.



In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, more and more individuals and businesses are seeking private aircraft for their national and international air travel needs. With tighter travel regulations, private aircraft is making air travel hassle-free and safe, and the 2016 Embraer 450 Legacy jet for sale is a great choice for personal and business use.



In terms of aircraft manufacturers, it doesn't get much better than Embraer. As a Brazilian aerospace conglomerate, Embraer produces supreme commercial, agricultural, military, and executive aircraft. Founded in 1969, the Embraer reputation has remained positive for the last 50+ years.



The 2016 Embraer 450 Legacy jet for sale is a leader in luxury. With a 9-passenger club style configuration, passengers can lounge or get work done on long flights. Not to mention the carpet flooring brings a homey environment to the air and makes comfort feasible even on international flights.



This Legacy jet for sale is equipped with a vast range of impressive avionics including:



- SATCOM

- Four Collins 15.1" active matrix LCD screens

- Dual Collins GPS-4000S w/ WAAS/LPV

- Synthetic Vision System (SVS)

- Single ADF

- Triple Collins VHF-4000

- Dual Collins TDR-94D Transponders

- FDR, and more!



