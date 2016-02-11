The 2016 Honda Civic, Available at Bob Boyte Honda, Is the Winner of the North American Car of the Year Award

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Honda has long been dedicated to innovation, and it has won many awards as a result of this. Bob Boyte Honda is pleased to announce that the 2016 Honda Civic has won the North American Car of the Year award, a prestigious award that's given by a group of 53 international automotive journalists.



The Honda Civic has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for the 2016 model year, and it's built in North America. Ten years ago, the 2006 Honda Civic won the North American Car of the Year award, and this new next-generation Civic is once again taking the world by storm.



The new 2016 Honda Civic was developed and built in North America; it's been redesigned to deliver an even more impressive performance while delivering the signature Honda style. The new 2016 Civic also includes impressive new features, such as two new engines, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Honda Sensing safety features, and the first Honda turbo engine in a Civic, making it an incredibly innovative compact car.



Honda has put a lot of work into the new 2016 Civic, and the North American Car of the Year award shows that this dedication and hard work has paid off. Bob Boyte Honda is proud to carry the new 2016 Honda Civic.



About Bob Boyte Honda

