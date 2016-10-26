Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --The 2017 schedule has now been amended to provide 12 sessions during the 2017 calendar year. As PADI appear to be looking to raise the standard of diving instructors by specifically providing additional sessions for Holly's training region and therefore acknowledging that Holly's professional instructor level training is not just PADI's preferred standard of professional Instructor level dive training, but is well over and above that generally found within Industry. The PADI IDC Gili Islands group can now release the scheduled 12 Opportunities to join the PADI Instructor Training Program with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod in 2017.



2017 Sessions - total time to complete the PADI IDC Preparation + PADI IDC + EFRI



Session 1. January 9th - January 29th

Session 2. January 29th - February 18th

Session 3. February 13th -March 5th

Session 4. March 20 - April 9th

Session 5. April 24 - May 14th

Session 6. May 29th - June 18th

Session 7. July 3rd - July 22nd

Session 8. August 7th - August 27th

Session 9. September 11th - October 1st

Session 10. September 28th - October 18th

Session 11. October 16th - November 5th

Session 12. November 20th - December 10th



The program is entirely conducted by Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has received multiple awards and recognition for commitment to Instructor Development and consistently training new Instructors to the highest possible standard during Instructor level programs. Holly has a vast and varied background in the diving industry and has worked in many different dive related roles, in a variety of international diving destinations. This first-hand experience has allowed Holly to create a range of additional components aimed at enhancing the training experience for candidates and to provide them with additional training and skills which are not covered in the PADI IDC Syllabus, but can be ultimately beneficial when making the transition into a new career and providing candidates the additional knowledge, skills and confidence to succeed.



The program has become a very popular choice for professional Divemasters aiming to take the next step and has also gained a number of five-star reviews on the PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor Page from previous instructor candidates. To find our all of the latest information including news and updates from the program the PADI IDC Gili Islands Facebook Page is a great start for any professional Divemaster looking to progress their career. To see the PADI IDC Indonesia facilities check out our exclusive PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC).



To watch a video about the Gili Islands IDC visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8ToQu2O-HM



