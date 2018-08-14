The 2017 World's Best Forex Robot

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2018 --RoFx (rofx.net) has been declared the Winner due to the annual percentage yield in amount of 101%. According to the recent results, the RoFx, fully automated innovative trading system with AI, ranks first among other Forex trading platforms in terms of its booming trading results and infinite progress.



The company has been on the financial market since 2009, over the past 8 years the number of successful bids made by the robot significantly exceeds the number of unprofitable ones.



In 2017 the Robot's percentage of 101% has broken the record throughout its development in fulfilling the RoFx patrons' expectations with the highest margin ever.



The 2017 Best RoFx Robot strives to keep pace with its dynamic growth and to improve the AI technology by developing new algorithms and upgrading the system, as to deliver the best service to our Customers.



