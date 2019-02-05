The 2018 World's Best Forex Robot

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --The RoFx company has been proclaimed the Winner for the most sucessful trading performance on the Forex market, totaling in the amount of 93%.



Owing to the recent company's progress, the RoFx.net, the owners of the Artifical Intelligence and Neural network, tops the list of other Forex trading platforms due to its impeccable trading approach and considerably swift advancement on the financial market.



The company has been operating since 2009, and over the past 9 years its reputation has won worldwide recognition among customers who are building their financial freedom with the RoFx.



In 2018 the AI soft has demonstrated its innovative upgraded technology on practice, reaching 93% as the trading progress, and therefore attracted attention of both novice and professional traders.



The 2018 Best RoFx Robot intends to preserve the trust of its customers by delivering the best service and encourages all traders from different parts of the world to join the partnership with RoFx.



Forex Robot Review

forexrobotreview.trade