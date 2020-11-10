London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --The 24 Hour Emergency Dentists London clinic can cater to patients all the year round, including Christmas, New Year and Bank Holidays. The clinic has been offering emergency service for 13 years now and is open to patients all across London and also surrounding areas as well as visiting patients. Immediate appointments are provided for emergency dental cases anytime in 24 hours.



"Providing a premier, safe and professional service has been our aim from the first day, especially now during the COVID pandemic" stated Ash, senior manager of Crystal Dental Care.



The North London Dental clinic caters to almost all kinds of dental emergencies, ranging from bleeding to broken dentures to extraction pain to unknown dental pain to wisdom teeth to gum pain to swollen face to root canal and more. They also accept in emergency dental cases related to sports injuries.



"We are passing through an unsettling phase of late where it has become a huge problem to access healthcare services today, especially the emergency ones that need immediate attention. But we want to assure that we are always ready to cater to you whenever you need us, be it at the wee hours or during the holidays. We are a fully equipped clinic and have taken all needed measures to ensure a safe and risk-free treatment environment." Ash added.



Speaking on, the senior manager explained the different COVID-19 prevention measures adopted by the clinic in compliance with the regulatory and government guidelines.



One patient at a time in clinic policy

Temperature checking of each patient who visits the clinic

Provision of hand sanitation facilities

Cashless payment

Patients are requested not to touch anything unnecessarily



"We assure most expert dental treatment in the safest possible environment in complete compliance with all of the latest information from the BDA, CQC, NHS to prevent the COVID-19 transmission risks. Our whole facility, especially the toilets and waiting areas, are regularly flogged with chemicals. We use anti-viral detergents, antimicrobials and aerosol to keep the clinic clean and germ-free. We have installed premier air purifiers which can tackle tiniest of microbials that are even smaller than coronavirus. Besides, our staff and dentists use all the necessary PPE equipment and accessories, including respirators, to ensure safe treatment for our patients."



The clinic website is bustling with a number of positive reviews from happy patients.



"Very clean and professional service and the staff were extremely caring and polite. I suffer from panic attacks at the dentist but was put at ease by the dentist who was very reassuring and talked me through everything he was doing so I was relaxed. They were the only emergency dentist near me who were able to see me at short notice. I can not fault them. Thank you very much for your time and service! "- Mrs K. Quenel.



About 24 Hour Emergency Dentists London

The dental emergency service has been one of the most reputed names in emergency dental care in London for more than 13 years now. The clinic is backed by a team of seasoned, knowledgeable and dynamic dentists who are equipped to cater to all kinds of dental emergencies 24 hours, 365 days. Located in Durnsford Road, the clinic is easily accessible and receives immediate appointment anytime in 24 hours.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.emergencydentist24hours.co.uk.