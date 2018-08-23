The 52nd Annual OLMC Gem and Mineral Show Will Be Held on September 15th & 16th 2018, at the Nepean Sportsplex (Ottawa)

North York, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --The OLMC is an annual show and is the highlight of the year. It serves as a fundraiser that helps keep the workshop functioning. The venue is anticipated to be filled to capacity with onlookers, customers and dealers. It will present a chance for people to shop for some of the best gemstones and minerals in the world at very reasonable rates. The show will also feature demonstrations, seminars and displays along with informal gemstone evaluations.



"The show is a great place to meet and interact with individuals in the jewellery, minerals and gemstone industry. It also gives a chance for businesses like ours to find out what is in demand in the market and cater to the needs of our customers accordingly," says Oren Kravchik, Owner of Oren is Better.



There will be over 60 exhibitors and dealers with jewellery, gemstones, crystals and more. The event will also host a range of colourful displays, hands-on activities and demonstrations along with gem and mineral identification. The canteen at the event will be open to provide a limited menu and drinks to those attending. The vendors can place lunch orders ahead of time for pick-up. There will be another canteen with vending machines located on the main floor. Free parking will be available at the Sportsplex during the time of the event.



Address:

The Nepean Sportsplex

1701 Woodroffe Avenue

North of Ottawa Greenbelt

(Near the former Confederation High School along OC Transpo Route 95)



Date & Time:

September 15, 2018 (Saturday) – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

September 16, 2018 (Sunday) – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm



About Oren is Better

Oren is Better is Toronto's leading gold and diamond jewellery buyer. They sell and buy precious metals at competitive prices. They buy used luxury watches and purses. Flexible and instant loans are another service offered by the company.