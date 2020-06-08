The 7th Annual I AM Empowerment Virtual Celebration Will Honor the Founder of the Phenomenal Women Group"at It's "I AM Empowerment Recognition Ceremony

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2020 --The 7th Annual "I AM Empowerment Recognition Ceremony," will be held online on Sunday June 14th, 2020 at 2:30 PM. This is the 7th, of an annual event. This will be the first virtual awards program due to Covid-19. The event is the lifeblood of Denise Best, The President of the "I AM Empowerment Movement" a movement of motivation and betterment.



The Keynote speaker is Erica Ware and Althema Goodson shall serve as the Mistress of Ceremony for the afternoon.



Michelle Mitchell, the Founder of The Phenomenal Women Group, which is an online Sisterhood Network and App for Black Women and Women of Color promoting and empowering each other, whose focus is social responsibility. Ms. Mitchell will be Honored amongst other Innovating Black Women.



The 2020 Class of Honorees are an amazing bunch of innovative women whose experiences and dreams go beyond anyone's imagination. These women are the best of the best and their contributions and initiatives to society and their communities are not to be taken lightly.



The Honorees for the afternoon are; Brianna Regina Watson, Zawade Mann, Michelle Mitchell, Kabrea Thomas, Chante Ramsey, Juanita Pressley, and Sara Cox.



The guests are invited to bring a clear mind, open heart to this phenomenal event, a virtual networking session will also take place during the function prior to the close.



The Agenda for the afternoon as follows:



2:30 - Welcome Address & Prayer



2:40 - Saluting Essential Workers



2:50 - Announcing our Honorees



3:00 - Keynote Speaker Erica Ware



3:20 - Networking Opportunity



3:30 - Closing Remarks



To join the virtual event please RSVP via https://bit.ly/3dGO296



The Phenomenal Women Group:



The Phenomenal Women Group is a social network and app for black women and women of color. The Phenomenal Women Group seeks to change the lives of women through online social engagement establishing this digital movement. The membership comprises of Black women who are CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Doctors, Attorneys, MDs, Nurses, Actresses, Models, and Music Industry executives.



About Blissful Elegance

Blissful Elegance Events is a boutique event planning company. We are dedicated to creating lasting and empowering experiences



About The Goodson Agency

The Goodson Agency is a multi-faceted consulting company that specializes in marketing, branding, creative strategies, organizational management, and events, to organizations, individuals, and small to medium businesses.