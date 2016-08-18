The 7ven Messenger Bag Is the Ultimate EDC Bag Designed for Work and Play

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --The 7ven Messenger Bag, the all new everyday bag from Alpaka that aims to simplify the way users carry their daily essentials, is live on Kickstarter and a breakout success story having already raised more than 100% of their raise goal in less than 24 hours.



Most people have one bag for work and another bag for play. The 7ven Messenger is bridging the gap with the ultimate everyday carry bag designed to seamlessly move from the workplace and beyond.



"We were tired of carrying multiple bags to the office. It was inconvenient and time-wasting," says Ramiro Gomez, on the inspiration behind the project, "This is why we created the 7ven Messenger. A versatile everyday bag that you can use for work and play."



The 7ven Messenger is specifically designed for those pushing forward - the digital nomad, the professional, the entrepreneur, the adventurer, the creative, and the athlete. It is created for people that are passionate and motivated to pursue their life dream. The minimalist external design and its endless versatility makes the 7ven Messenger the essential everyday bag.



The Sven Messenger Bag changes between three modes of carry- shoulder, messenger, or carry, quickly changeable by adjusting the shoulder strap. The bag uses a specifically treated ballistic nylon fabric or ripstop nylon interior for the ultimate protection against water and statins. Every aspect of the bag has been designed to maximize portability and space, with magnetic latches, water bottle pockets, hidden phone pockets, passports, and wallet compartments. The bag has been further been optimized for the digital century incorporating dedicated pockets for tech gear and cables and a padded laptop sleeve.



"When we designed the 7ven Messenger, we concentrated on quality and aesthetics," adds Gomez, "The 7ven Messenger is about the simplicity and purity of good design."



The Alpaka 7ven Messenger Bag is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2b47j6E



About ALPAKA, LLC

ALPAKA, LLC, founded in 2014, is more than just a bag company. We strive to create innovative solutions for everyday life. Our goal is to create honest, stylish, and long-lasting items. We love what we do. We design with the belief that a product should last a lifetime, not only a season. Our first product, the 7ven Messenger, is a modern everyday messenger bag, designed for work and play.



For more information on ALPAKA please visit http://www.alpakagear.com/