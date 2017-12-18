The 8 Clever Ways to Make Money from Game Servers

Chesterfield, South Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --Using the years of experience brought on by being at the forefront of the game hosting industry, CompareGameHosting have released a 2,500+ word report on making money from game servers. The report contains 8 interesting ways that pretty much anybody can do in order to start earning a side income from something they love.



Each method contains a broken down list of how to make a success of it with real world game examples to aid in the explaining. Its a dream shared by most gamer's, the ability to make money from something you love and end up doing full time. We hope that this report will inspire people to be able to follow one or more of the guides and even share back with us their successes.



The report is publicly available to anyone and doesn't require an email address to view or any having to sign up.



To see the report for yourself and start reading it (perhaps grab a coffee first!) simply go to https://comparegamehosting.com/making-money-game-servers/.