The 90X Goal Planner Helps Turn Goals Into Reality in 90 Days

The 90X Goal Planner, a game changing planner that promises to help people reach their goals in 90 days or less, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The 90X Goal Planner is all about helping people achieve their most important goals in the next 90 days. The life-changing successes, the big goals that are a part of any serious Five Year Plan, they depend on what happens in these next three months. The 90X Goal Planner is here to help people achieve those big goals and get closer to the person they always wanted to be.



"Going to the store, year after year, looking for the same thing yet never finding it. I wanted a planner that could give me a system that could help me to achieve my goals. Finding planner that would give me the ability to not only achieve my goals but also to plan my day and be able to write down any thoughts that I have," says creator Alon David on the inspiration behind the project. "I found blank planners, regular planners, to-do lists, goals planners, but I couldn't find something to do everything. I wanted something with a system, something that included all of this. Finally, I decided to just create my own."



The 90X Planner contains a goal system, daily planner, action steps, design and free writing space, and follow up and to-do lists (which the company calls "follodo"). There's also helpful tips, daily quotes and a social media backdrop where users can share their productivity habits and wins. The included vision board is designed with a clear layout to help have users define a clear vision moving forward while also setting their top goals they want to achieve in the next 90 days. To keep people focused on their goals, the planner includes week overviews, 90 day overviews, and a day 1-90 layout. The 90X Goal Planner is luxuriously designed in black or white and has been meticulously crafted inside and out.



"Creating my own goal planner has been difficult but I think that being goal oriented, writing out your goals, and the actions that you can take to reach them is one of the most important things to do in life," adds David. "Without goals, or dreams, the world would be dull and with the 90X Goal Planner you can make your dreams a reality in the next three months"



The 90X Goal Planner is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2lLJ6HO