The Aasgard 42L Backpack Is a Versatile Bag That Assists Adventurers with Travel and the Mountains

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --The 42L Backpack from Aasgard, a multifaceted bag designed for travel and the mountain top, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Back on Kickstarter after two previous successfully funded campaigns, adventure gear company Aasgard has returned with their most versatile product ever. The Aasgard 42L Backpack has been thoughtfully designed to move with the active lifestyle in mind.



"The Aasgard 42L Backpack was inspired by a common backpack dilemma - we want to look professional when traveling, and be able to handle the elements of the outdoors," says founder Stephen Jones on the inspiration behind the project. "Our everyday packs are sleek, but don't travel well. Our travel packs function well, but don't look good. The Aasgard 42L Backpack was built for all of these situations. Sexy, functional, and proven to withstand the elements."



The Aasgard 42L Backpack is loaded with features to support that mission. It boasts a burly polyester shell with waterproof TPU laminate, a double opening to a large 40L main compartment with two exterior zip pockets for quick access for smaller items. Side tensions straps, reinforced daisy chains and large exterior side pockets for hydration carry keep adventurers prepared for whatever the road might bring. The bag has been made to withstand the elements and is 100% weatherproof.



The versatile design of the Aasgard 42L Backpack make this an ideal bag for adventure travel, photographers, backpackers and more. The bag is loaded with storage compartments to keep everything from laptops safe and gear protected and easily accessible.



"We've gone long enough not having a backpack to meet our needs in all of the environments we find ourselves in - no matter what the day brings," adds Jones. "A sexy pack that we can be taken seriously wearing, a functional pack that meets the demands of travel, and a durable, element-withstanding, pack for our gnarly adventures."



The Aasgard 42L Backpack is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2D8rpYc



About Aasgard

Aasgard equips customers with high quality and versatile products while providing dependable information about it's utility and origins. With a mission to blend the lines of work and play, Aasgard designs products that empower adventurous self discovery by supplying quality gear for an active lifestyle.



For more information on Aasgard please visit https://www.aasgard.us/.