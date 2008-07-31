The Academy of Cinema and Television Collaborates with Malese Jow

Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2008 -- The Academy of Cinema and Television understands that many parents have aspiring starlets who know at a young age exactly what he or she wants to do – act professionally. Of course, they tend to voice their desire in terms of “I want to be a TV star” or “I want to perform like the Jonas Brothers”. However, the road to becoming a child or teen actor is often paved with pitfalls, ones that can be avoided if you know what to look for. One solution is to use an Internet series of Q & As from celebrities, this way the upcoming talents kids can learn from those who are walking the road to stardom.



Students of the Academy of Cinema and Television learn cutting edge techniques for working on-camera, how to bring an audition or scene alive, as well as important processes to make them stand out from the crowd. Now, they can also learn first hand the demands of the entertainment industry from successful child and teen stars, like Malese Jow.



Jow was born, Elizabeth Melise Jow on February 18, 1991. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native is half-Chinese and part-Cherokee Indian.



Jow began her career at the tender age of two as a print model for JC Penny out of the Dallas market and also appeared in a number of national commercials by the time she was five. When she was seven she was chosen to be the opening act for Rodney Lay and the Wild West, a group of retired country musicians from Hee Haw fame at a live theater show in Grove, Oklahoma. Jow was selected over 75 adult women for this opportunity, and began a year-long run as one of their leading ladies - opening for such legendary acts as Brenda Lee, George Jones, Ty Herndon, and many others.



At the age of eight, the head of McDonald’s advertising heard Jow’s voice, and after a whirlwind corporate meeting with their executives in Chicago, she was given the unique opportunity of appearing in several McDonald’s/Disney commercials and radio jingles. In the spring of 2000, 9-year-old Malese and her family moved to LA for the Hollywood pilot season.



In 2002 she appeared on Ed McMahon’s Next Big Star on PAX-TV. She won 4 rounds against stiff competition and made it to the finals where she suffered a devastating loss to her competitor by one audience vote - after the first balloting was declared a tie. After the disappointing loss she focused primarily on acting, and in 2003 competed against thousands of girls and landed the role of the funky and fashionable Geena Fabiano for the pilot of Nickelodeon’s hit show “Unfabulous”.



Jow is perhaps best known for playing the Geena Fabiano role on the Nickelodeon series, alongside Emma Roberts, and her 2007 role in the movie “Bratz” as the character Quinn in the popular group of high school girls from the film.



Today Jow is focused on her music and pursuing her life-long dream of becoming a serious vocalist. According to her MySpace.com page, she wants “to have a career in the entertainment industry that spans over a lifetime…”



Young talented kids like Jow are in demand in the entertainment industry this year. With television stations like Disney and Nickelodeon targeting only kids and teens, the market for new faces is growing as never before. And with this growth comes "instant stardom" for the ones that are picked to act, sing, dance or even do extra work. Such stardom is often difficult for adults to deal with, much less children, so it is vitally important that the family be involved as well.


