The Acclaimed Web Series, Moonbound24, Teases Upcoming Movie

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --It is not often that a low-budget web series achieves the level of fame required to successfully produce a movie, but through an original premise and an enthralling mixture of comedy, Moonbound24 seems to have made the cut. The expansion from a web series to a feature length film allows a web series to expand from the confined and short format that web series are often restricted to. For Moonbound24, this transition will allow the movie to go beyond than the simply fantastic compilation of comedical interviews of the web series. As a result, audiences will be treated to the same lovable humor that the Moonbound24 web series is known for while enjoying a deeper experience within the show's premise.



The premise itself incorporates the threat of post-apocalyptic death, a competition to survive, and a judicial force. In the show, the earth is severely overpopulated and temperatures are rising after the impact of a large asteroid. As a result, there is a general sense of impending doom on earth and the only place safe from this destruction seems to be a far away moon colony. The earth will only have time to send one rocket from the earth to the moon colony before the earth becomes uninhabitable in twenty-four hours. To make matters worse, there are only twenty-four seats on the ship, so many will have to be left behind. To sift through the billions of people who want one of the twenty-four, a robotic interviewer has been designed to analyze key individuals. However, the time pressure of impending doom requires that these interviews be one minute or less, allowing as many people as possible a chance for analysis.



These interviews are the core of the web series, containing genuine moments of humanity's nature as well as a comedic look at some of the 'weirdos' of earth in 2024. The combination of the interviewees' skills as actors and the unique premise have served to make the Moonbound24 an acclaimed production that has caught the eye of Hollywood. In fact, in February 2017, the Moonbound24 web series won Best Web Content at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival.



Thus, the Moonbound24 team is excited to see what sort of reception will be generated by Moonbound24: The Movie. However, movie production is no cheap task, and while much of the filming of Moonbound24 has already been completed, the gargantuan task of editing still stands. To remedy this issue, the Moonbound24 team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, allowing patrons to become IMDb credited producers alongside other perks. With the support of readers, the Moonbound24 team will wow viewers yet again with its brilliant premise and cheerful comedy.



To learn more visit the Indiegogo campaign page.