The Achilles Chef's Knife Raised 5x Its Original Goal Within a Week

Solingen, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2018 --Within seven days Sternsteiger Stahlwaren has raised over 40.000 Euro for the product launch of its Achilles Chef's knife and series on Kickstarter. Over 270 people from around the world have set their trust in the capabilities of the Solingen based company which intends to deliver the promised perks by September of this year.



Achilles has been very well received by people, reviewers and the press. The campaign has been features by outlets like Food & Wine (http://www.foodandwine.com), Tasting Table (http://www.tastingtable.com) and Man of Many (http://www.manofmany.com).



In addition the Achilles Chef's knife has been honored in February with the German Design Award 2018 for best product design in the category kitchen.



The company continues to operate the campaign till May 8th and it still features special offers that offer great discounts to interested people. The campaign delivers world wide.



If you are a member of the press or a member of the social media review community and are interested in reviewing and testing Achilles, feel free to get in touch in order to receive a product sample.



About Sternsteiger Stahlwaren GmbH

Sternsteiger Stahlwaren is a young brand in household and Kitchen goods. Their product portfolio contains shears for professional hair artists, high durable chef knives, kitchenware and cutlery.



Sternsteiger's primary manufacturing and logistics facility is in the "city of blades" Solingen, Germany. It also has spread its wings throughout the world with offices in the Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.