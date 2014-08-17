The Advanced HTML5 Digital eBook Publishing Software Provides Exclusive Multimedia Edit Features

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2014 --PUB HTML5 software developer offers features that solve even the most dynamic digital publishing dilemmas that many professionals and businesses incur. PUB HTML5 offers several Advanced plans, including a no-cost option, that include the robust multimedia-rich digital publishing features that professionals demand most.



PUB HTML5 offers extensive options for creating multimedia-rich publications, including PDF conversion, custom background colors and images, and compatibility with mobile devices. PUB HTML5’s features include MP4 video embedding, YouTube video embedding, audio insertion, image conversion, an animation editor, a built-in page editor, and more.



While each of the plans includes unlimited storage, unlimited uploads, and unlimited pages per publication, the Platinum plan extends gratuitous multimedia options. The extremely affordable Platinum plan conveys ultra-professional tools for creating advanced multimedia-enriched publications. With tools such as the animation editor and page editor, PUB HTML5’s Platinum plan offers a huge value for professional and businesses who wish to edit animations within their digital publication.



With the HTML5 digital eBook publishing software - PUB HTML5, users can embed Vimeo videos, offline video, slideshows, custom links, and much more into their digital publications. PUB HTML5’s user-friendly interface allows users to create a variety of multimedia-enriched publications with ease.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5, which hosts more than 150,000 online publications, specializes in helping clients convert any printed material into a stunning digital publication. PUB HTML5’s 30,000+ clients have access to a plethora of features, such as the animation editor, built-in page editor, advertising banners, templates, search engine optimization, and more. Launched in 2010, PUB HTML5 aims to provide clients with the best tools to create the most professional publications that can be accessed across multiple platforms.