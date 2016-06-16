The Airwheel S8 Mini Electric Scooter Introduces the New Mobile App

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --As the leader in the global portable intelligent transport industry, Airwheel has been dedicated to finding logical means to extend fun through mobility throughout the world. The Airwheel A3 not only inaugurated the sitting posture self-balancing scooter era, but also firstly introduced the mobile App. The built-in intelligent chip collects all the data of the vehicle which are transmitted wirelessly to the smart phone where calculations and analysis are made by Airwheel APP and the visual data feedback is shown to the user in real-time.



Click the website to consult:

http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-5.png



Mobile apps are first tested within the development environment using emulators and later subjected to field testing. Mobile user interface (UI) Design is also essential considering constraints and contexts, screen, input and mobility as outlines for design which is primarily for an understandable, user-friendly interface. The latest product Airwheel S8 makes a stride in the mobile App. In addition to the previous functions, the App of Airwheel S8 is able to build a community for riders to share the joy of riding with the whole world Airwheel scooter lovers. And the user-friendly interface cannot ignored too. One key to connect, clear at a glance. Specific details are as follows.



How do the riders download the Airwheel App?

There are two ways to download the Airwheel App, either via the http://www.airwheel.net/home/app or find Airwheel in the App store (limited to Apple). It supports the smart phones with Android 4.3 or higher, IOS 7.0 or higher.



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-6.png



How to search and connect Airwheel and learn the other info?

After stalling the Airwheel App, you need to confirm the Bluetooth is active. Then open the App to find the search page. Open the switch of S8, press the A key in the remote control, click the wireless icon, and operate as the steps to connect (Verify Password: 11111111). Then you can interact with your scooter via the App.



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-7.png



What are the main functions of Airwheel App?

On the main screen, current speed, mileage and scooter status are displayed and we can lock device and turn on/off lights easily by tapping the screen. Drawing out the sidebar, we can check information about battery, speed, mileage, voltage, attitude, help & support. The App is endowed with GPS function for you to check locations and track traveling path. Of course, we can change wallpapers of the APP and set speed limit and headlights according to personal requirement.



It is worth noting all Airwheel products have passed the level calibration through the dedicated device. If necessary to calibrate, please ensure you are under professional's guidance, in case of maloperation.



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-8.png



Back to the App of Airwheel S8, why is it called an upgraded App?

When the phone connecting the network, click the Cycling track, the current location and traveling path can be learnt. Click the Discovery, we will find the photos and wonderful videos from the Airwheel fans in the globe. And click Community, riders are able to enter its official community where they can have technical exchange and daily life sharing etc.



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-9.png



Of course, the above introduction is far more enough. The App is not an auxiliary, but an assistant to achieve a better riding experience. It is believed that the IM social system enabling riders to interact and share with each other will not let you down.



About Airwheel

Airwheel is set to construct a comprehensive experimental site, referring to the latest international experimental site and introduce more advanced laboratory equipment to enrich engineering verification.