The Airwheel S8 Smart Self-Balancing Scooter Is Made with a Unique Operation Mode

Since the emergence of self-balancing electric scooters, the standing up electric scooters predominate the market and the sort of saddle-equipped scooter is seldom seen. Riders control the scooter to go forward, accelerate, decelerate, and brake, etc. by leaning forward or backward. The built-in smart sensors will respond to the change of gravity center accurately to ensure a smooth riding experience. It seems simple, yet cool enough that requires a high balancing skill.



By contrast, the sitting posture self-balancing scooter is easier to learn with lower gravity center, compared with the electric standing scooter. However, riders easily feel tired and tedious either in sitting posture or standing posture.



Multi-ride mode

Multi-ride mode refers to one self-balancing scooter is endowed with 2 or 2+ riding postures that can be changed in accordance with actual needs. Airwheel S8 rewrites the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system transforming the two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving, to achieve the purpose of either standing or sitting to ride.



The superiorities of Airwheel S8 with multi-ride mode

The superiorities of Airwheel S8 with multi-ride mode can be analyzed from the following two aspects.



1) Learn to creep before you walk, learn to sit ride before you stand to ride.

Sitting to ride is much easier to keep balance. When green hands have mastered the skills in sitting posture, they will feel no pressure to stand to control it. Actually, the sitting riding period serves as the interim for beginners to acclimatize themselves to this novel vehicle.



2) Dual alternative=more application scenarios

It is inevitable to feel exhausted in the ride. Have a seat to rest and go forward at the same time is a desirable choice. To feel the Fast & Furious, standing to ride will satisfy you. Either way, riding comfort and enjoyment are guaranteed.



To conclude, the multi-ride mode empowers Airwheel S8 to better cope with the possible situations in the riding process, indicating it will be a potential blockbuster in the intelligent vehicles solution.



