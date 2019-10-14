The Alarm Man Offers Cutting-Edge and Advanced Fire Alarms in Chapel Hill and Raleigh North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --The Alarm Man is a prominent North Carolina based company. They are famous for providing a wide range of security solutions to the people of the region. In addition to offering the most advanced home security system in Raleigh and Burlington North Carolina, this company also caters to the various businesses operating in the neighborhood.



The Alarm Man is a family-owned firm that has been catering to the people of North Carolina neighborhoods for more than three decades and enjoys an excellent level of trust among the local communities. The host of security solutions offered by this company includes closed-circuit TV systems, digital video surveillance, remote services, as well as 24-hour central monitoring service.



In addition to premium security solutions that safeguard buildings from the risk of thefts and robberies, through The Alarm Man people can also acquire cutting-edge fire alarms in Chapel Hill and Raleigh North Carolina. The expansive range of fire alarms and environmental devices offered by this company includes smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as water and temperature sensors. These alarm systems are specially designed to ensure that a house is optimally protected against fire risks, as well as various environmental hazards throughout the year. All the installations performed by The Alarm Man are additionally backed with a one-year warranty on labor and parts, and hence people can easily place their full trust in them.



The Alarm Man is highly famed for its UL-listed 24-hour Central Station monitoring services. With the help of this Security Central, the staff of this company can deliver the most competitive solutions when it comes to burglar and fire alarm monitoring, as well as panic alarm monitoring and response services.



Call the Alarm Man at 919-682-3379 with any questions, as well as to request an appointment. This company even provides free consultation services.



About The Alarm Man

The Alarm Man was established in the year of 1980. It is regarded to be one of the most renowned security solution providers in various parts of North Carolina.