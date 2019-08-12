The Alarm Man Offers State-of-the-Art Alarm Systems in Burlington and Cary North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2019 --The Alarm Man is a family-owned company that offers security solutions to the people belonging to diverse parts of North Carolina. This company serves both residential clients and businesses of the region for more than three decades now and is trusted highly by the local community.



The Alarm Man is quite renowned for offering advanced and high-tech fire alarms in Chapel Hill and Durham North Carolina. They are known to provide premium quality of fire alarms and environmental devices which includes water and temperature sensors, as well as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. By installing such systems at home, people can ensure that their residence is protected against fire 24 hours a day, throughout the year.



The Alarm Man of NC is a certified Honeywell Dealer and hence can offer their clients the state-of-the-art alarm systems in Burlington and Cary North Carolina. The wide range of security solutions provided by this company includes digital video surveillance, 24-hour central monitoring service, closed-circuit TV systems, as well as remote services. All the staff members belonging to the Alarm man have met and surpassed the stringent employee training requirements of Honeywell, which subsequently underlines their high efficiency and competency. All the technicians working in this company have a thorough knowledge of the various products and processes offered by the Alarm Man. They are effectively able to pair unique security concerns with the ideal technology. These skilled technicians strive to understand the specific needs and equipment of their discerning clients and are well-equipped to fulfill their various security needs. The technicians of the Alarm Man additionally ensure to meet all the necessary code requirements while conducting any installation or maintenance processes.



Call the Alarm Man at 919-682-3379 with any questions or to request an appointment.



About The Alarm Man

The Alarm Man was established in the year of 1980, and is a widely trusted security solution provider in various parts of North Carolina, including Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham.