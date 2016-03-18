The All-Improved FlipHTML5 and Its Auto-Flip Function for Smooth Navigation by Mobile Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --FlipHTML5 is a brand that has been involved in making e-magazines interesting with eye-catchy features. Now the brand has brought in the Windows version of 5.8.4 along with making a few user-friendly changes to the Auto Flip function.



How is FlipHTML5 flipbook software friendly?



- Users shall get Unlimited hosting on cloud platform

- Convenience in audio/ video/ link embedding

- Converting PDF to Responsive CSS3 jQuery enriched flipbook

- Making splash even in the Windows version 5.8.4 with stunning features and animation

- The Auto flip function is now AUTOMATIC and does not need a click too!



More features to know for the e-publisher and users:



FlipHTML5 has also looked into the fact that the modern-day online publishing platforms can be used for buying and selling digital publications. E-Commerce verticals are as well created for the benefit of the e-publisher. What's more interesting is that the brand or the newest publication shall be promoted via EMAIL marketing across various other sites so that the publisher can get full coverage everywhere.



Windows users can download the software's Windows update of 5.8.4 version from http://fliphtml5.com/.



Until the recent times, the Auto flip option was not that convenient, but now no need of any click. Just let the Auto flip option activated automatically easing the scrolling by for the Mobile or iPAD user.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a premium Hong Kong based e-publishing software firm that makes interactive e-magazine publishing, a blissful experience. The company has catered to the digital publishing for clients across varied industries using HTML5, jQuery and CSS3 platforms.