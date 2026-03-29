Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2026 --The stove in the kitchens in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Ocean Reef, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Brickell, FL, and the surrounding areas are used on likely a daily basis, if not several times a day. Where previous home designs had the stove in an open area with an exhaust vent of some kind prominently positioned over it, these days we are seeing at Trimline Design Center a return to the range alcove in new home construction and home remodeling. Because of this more enclosed part of the kitchen, the eye is drawn to it as it is different from the rest of the room. These used to be very common but fell out of favor as other design aesthetics came into vogue. They are often referred to as a space within a space as the alcove itself feels like a little room where you are by yourself, making delicious food. Contact their team today to learn more about the different ways clients can incorporate a range alcove in the kitchen.



What many homeowners say is that the range alcove gives a kitchen a cozy feeling, even if the kitchen itself is larger and more open. Range alcoves can also provide interesting storage options, and with a natural 'box' around the range, that small area can have a style all of its own. The vent hood is conveniently hidden from view as part of the alcove, with recessed lighting and unique cubbies taking up other areas.



Because it is its own little space in a larger space, the range alcove can become a focal point in the room. The use of different colors and materials can help the space to not only be stylish, but also easy to clean and maintain. There are different styles to range alcoves as well, from a more traditional and smaller footprint to larger and more open, yet still distinctly cozy styles.



Because enclosing just the range itself can sometimes make a space feel too small, not to mention making it more difficult to do the cooking, many homeowners opt to include additional cabinets and counterspace within the range alcove, either on one side or both. This can open up the space where clients have room for all of their ingredients without being distracted by whatever else is going on in the room. Working with their team clients can have exactly what they want for the range alcove.



Whether clients like the smaller nature of a more traditional range alcove in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Ocean Reef, Coral Gables, Key Largo, Brickell, FL, and the surrounding areas or they want to have room for all of their cooking needs, Trimline Design Center will help clients to design the perfect space to do all of the cooking. Contact them today to learn more about this exciting and modern take on a traditional kitchen space.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and have been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.