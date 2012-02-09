The American Holistic Nurses Association Enrolls With SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Flagstaff, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2012 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that the American Holistic Nurses Association (http://www.ahna.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



The American Holistic Nurses Association will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on their efforts to advance the specialty of holistic nursing.



“Promoting holistic care and healing education is an important endeavor,” said Daniel r. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “We are happy to help the American Holistic Nurses Association with their mission.”



“Holistic nurses are registered nurses who have a patient-centered approach to care. AHNA is a unique organization that provides support for these nurses who draw on nursing knowledge, theories, and intuition to combine traditional medicine with complementary and integrative healing practices. We connect nurses across all specialties, settings (clinical, private practice, home/community) and walks of life (student, advanced practice, etc.), encouraging and teaching them how to become therapeutic partners with people in their care,” said Glenda Christiaens PhD, RN, AHN-BC; AHNA President.



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About the American Holistic Nurses Association:

The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) is a non-profit membership association for nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals. Founded in 1981, AHNA is the definitive voice for holistic nursing, and promotes the education of nurses, other healthcare professionals, and the public in all aspects of holistic caring and healing, serving as a bridge between conventional medicine and complementary and alternative healing practices. Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with a defined scope and standards of practice. AHNA’s mission is to advance holistic nursing through community building, advocacy, research and education.



