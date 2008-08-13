The American Lung Association hires Capability Company to Recruit VP of Major Gifts

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2008 -- The American Lung Association of the Atlantic Coast has hired Capability Company, a Raleigh-based executive recruiting firm, to search for its new Vice President of Major Gifts.



“We're excited to be partnering with this newly-formed region to fill this critical role in its development initiatives," stated Sherry Heuser, senior consultant with Capability Company. “ALA has a long history of meaningful advocacy and effective programming in the area and across the US.”



The Vice President of Major Gifts will be responsible for various fundraising and administrative functions of the organization, including building and implementing a regional cultivation and acquisition program for high-level donors. Detailed information about this position can be found in the position profile.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented executive directors, presidents, CEOs, fundraising professionals, chief financial officers, communications officers, public relations and marketing professionals as well as program officers and directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call (866) 832-1136.



About The American Lung Association of the Atlantic Coast

The American Lung Association of the Atlantic Coast (ALAAC) is the result of the merger of the American Lung Associations of Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina in July 2007. These associations develop and implement education and prevention, support, research and advocacy initiatives to support the fight against lung disease. Programs and activities are dedicated to promoting lung health and eliminating lung disease for all people.

