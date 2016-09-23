Long Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2016 --The great debate is impending to determine the next President of the United States. Who should be the next President? Can animal personality characteristics help unlock the answers as to which candidate has the right instincts, drive and character that make a successful leader? We think so. Based on the best-seller, The Animal in You, (St. Martin's Press) this personality quiz is the most reliable animal personality quiz on the Internet today. Check out what the http://www.AnimalinYou.com has to say about the candidates' inner animal.



Plugging Trump's personality profile into the Internet's most popular personality test at http://www.animalinyou.com revealed a striking insight into Trump's belligerent persona. Based on the best-selling book -- The Animal in You. (St. Martin's) -- the site explains why people adopt the strategies of a particular animal species. The description for the warthog nails him perfectly.



"Warthogs are those seemingly self-assured individuals who are never at a loss for words. Their bellicose behavior dominates all aspects of their successful lives... Warthogs have stumbled upon a unique combination of aggression and charisma and have adopted it as their survival strategy. Although these ultra-intelligent animals are self-centered to the core, they do have a few redeeming qualities that make them worthy of business partnerships and interesting relationships.



Preferring intimidation and bluster in achieving their goals, they have little inclination to observe social niceties. Their distaste for etiquette also extends to their backbiting and manipulation, but they can be quite charming when the situation calls for it. With their uncanny ability to discern the motives of others, warthogs are masters at spotting weaknesses in their opponents.



Lest you think the test has a political bias, it also discerned Hillary's mountain goat personality.



"Balance is a critical component of a mountain goat's life. With conservative family values, their politics are middle of the road, and their even-keeled lives have similar characteristics to that of their cousin -- the sheep.



Nimble of foot and quick of mind, mountain goats are adept at extricating themselves from tricky situations. Usually though, they're responsible for getting into these predicaments in the first place and have a habit of not learning from their mistakes. Although intelligent, they do not have much in the way of street smarts and could be considered naive. However, its talents as a leader are suspect. Because of its solitary existence, it does not have the insight into human behavior required for leadership."



Featured on Dr. Phil, CNN, and CBS' The Talk., http://www.animalinyou.com the test features nine questions and 45 possible animal results. The test takes a minute to complete and will shed light on your personality and relationships.



