The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Annual Atlanta Walk

Fayetteville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2012 --Breast cancer, one of the most dreaded illnesses affecting mostly women, is one of the most high-profile illnesses throughout the world, with efforts for awareness and continuous fight against it being advocated everywhere. This does not come as a surprise, with an estimated 1 in 8 women in the United States alone developing invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. Many efforts are dedicated to conveying the plight of breast cancer victims and organized events take place annually to reinforce the fight against it.



The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, leading specialists in foot pain and conditions, has once again shown full support for efforts to advocate breast cancer awareness. Volunteers from the clinic took part in the 2012 "It’s the Journey 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer," treating participants and walkers for any foot pain they might have experienced during the trek.



"Breast cancer is a disease that affects people and families everywhere, including our staff,” explains Dr. Ketan Patel, an industry-leading physician at the clinic. "Over the years, we’ve volunteered our services in memory of those whom we’ve lost and also for those who have survived their battle with this condition."



The "It’s the Journey 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer" is an annual event held every October in honor of national Breast Cancer Awareness month. It is made possible through generous sponsors, volunteers and participants who journey some 30 miles over the course of 2 days to advocate awareness. Ultimately, the organized walk is aimed at raising funds for breast cancer programs throughout the State of Georgia.



The 2012 "It’s the Journey 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer" event took place October 6th and 7th, 2012. As walks are naturally quite strenuous on people’s feet, blisters are common occurrences that require treatment – which was provided by each volunteer and Atlanta foot doctor from the Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia.



The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia strives to stay abreast of the latest and state-of-the-art concepts in podiatric care. Located in different parts of the state, the clinic is backed by one of the best and highly trained groups of physicians in the United States. Through a patient-centered care model, this physician group specializes in bunion solutions, Atlanta hammertoe surgery, heel pain and much more.



To find out more about The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia and the 2-day Annual Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness, please visit Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia online for more information.



About Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC:

Founded in 1982, the Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia has since become one of the largest collections of board-certified Podiatrists in Georgia. The practice has grown to be the leading established group of Podiatrists in Atlanta over the past two decades, with services offered by no less than top specialists who are world leaders in Podiatric Medicine.