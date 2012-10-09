The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia Welcomes Dr. Donald Powell to Their Talented Team of Podiatrists

Fayetteville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --Founded in 1982 by Dr. Joseph D. Giovinco, the Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia was created to help treat painful foot and ankle conditions and help ‘keep patients’ life in motion’. Understanding the need to provide the latest in foot and ankle care to as many people as possible, The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia continues to expand its staff of practicing physicians.



Dr. Joseph D. Giovinco, Managing Partner for the clinic is pleased to introduce Dr. Donald Powell to their team of podiatrists.



“We are excited to welcome aboard this exceptional podiatrist to our team to better serve the Metro-Atlanta area. Dr. Powell is an outstanding physician whom will be a great asset to our continued growth,” said Dr. Giovinco.”Our physicians are dedicated to delivering the best in patient-centered care, a mission of ours since day one,” he added.



Selected for his exemplary record, Dr. Powell received his Undergraduate Degree at Georgia Southern University in 2004, completed Podiatry School at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in 2008 and concluded with his residency program in 2011 at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia and Chief Resident at DeKalb Medical in Decatur, Georgia. He continues to serve patients with the care and attention that highlights his personal mission as a Georgia Podiatrist, to help restore the active lifestyle of each person he treats.



“We believe that a doctor and patient become a team for treating an individual’s feet. Our physicians spend most of their time listening and understand patient concerns,” explained Dr. Giovinco.



Each physician at The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia strives to understand each of the patient’s specific concerns and works with an extended team to frequently consult with one another on difficult cases, while involving other physicians in the medical community when necessary.



The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia are known for its most advanced practice in ankle and foot care, treatment and surgery. Being nationally known lecturers and published authors in the field of podiatric medicine, the clinic's team of renowned podiatrists in Georgia maintains the highest levels of certification and accreditation, along with complete, numerous hours of ongoing education each year.



To learn more about Dr. Powell and podiatric medicine from The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, please visit AnkleAndFootCenters.com for additional information.



About Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC

Headed by founder and managing partner Dr. Joseph D. Giovinco, the doctors and professional staff at Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC, strive to stay abreast of the latest and most state-of-the-art concepts in ankle and foot care.