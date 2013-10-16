West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2013 --The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Michigan region will hold ArtWorks ADL: Justice, Advocacy, & Art™ ArtWorks ADL will be held on November 17th, 2013 at the Janice Charach Gallery at the West Bloomfield JCC. The exhibition will be from 4:00-7:00 PM and the program will begin at 5:30 PM. ArtWorks is an exhibition, fundraiser, and silent auction event, highlighting the talents of nationally and locally acclaimed artists for the benefit of ADL.



ArtWorks ADL is the first annual art exhibition, fundraiser, and silent auction highlighting the mission and impact of the Anti-Defamation League. ArtWorks ADL features unique and donated artwork created by today’s leading emerging and established artists. Each piece of artwork – painting, photography, mixed media, or sculpture – focuses on one or more aspects of ADL’s mission, including anti-Semitism, extremism, racism, education, religious freedom, and Israel advocacy. The artwork displayed will share each artist’s perspective on the mission of ADL. All artwork will be included in a silent auction where guests can bid on the work. The goal of ArtWorks ADL is to engage, empower, and educate the Detroit community about the mission and impact of ADL through art. ArtWorksADL will celebrate ADL’s achievements over the last 100 years and recognize the League’s critical work as the voice of justice and fairness for all who have faced injustice, hatred, or bigotry.



The artist featured at ArtWorks will offer a unique artwork created by today’s leading and talented artists living and working in the Metropolitan Detroit area. Signed on for ADL ArtWorks are: Tony Roko, Bowen Kline, Michael Phillips, Donna Pellagato, Cynthia Nielson, Eileen Aboulafia, Jo Strausz Rosen, Michelle Sider, Bruce Finsilver, Ron Stearn, Robert Schefman, and Deanna Sperka (artist to date). All artwork will be included in a silent auction where guests can bid on the work. There will also be an interactive art piece demonstrated by various artists during the auction.



ADL Michigan is hosting the first ArtWorks ADL Jr. an art competition for metropolitan Detroit students in grades 9-12. The goal of the competition is to get young people to think about what hate means to them and share their artist interpretation of how a world without hate would look and ways we can work together to make that interpretation a reality. First place winner will receive a day at the art studio with one of the artists. The top 3 winners will be featured at the ArtWork opening exhibition November 17, 2013 at the Janice Charach Gallery in West Bloomfield.



About The Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was founded in 1913 to combat anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry and hate. ADL is celebrating its Centennial in 2013, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to securing justice and fair treatment for all people.



ADL ArtWorks has been generously underwritten by the Buckfire and Elconin families in memory of David Buckfire. ADL ArtWorks will be November 17th the program begins at 5:30pm. strolling cocktail party with hor d'oeuvres, wine and spirits. General admission tickets are $75.00 and for Young Professional (age 36 & under) $50.00. For additional information - http://www.adl.org/artworksmichigan