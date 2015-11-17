The Anti-Fog PC Sheet Research Information Center Will Be Launched on 15/12/2015

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --An anti fog PC sheet research information center in Asia will be launched on 15/12/2015. This will be an online based resource center that will be accessible to everybody in the anti-fog polycarbonate sheet/film industry. The research center will include the key stakeholders in the industry with scientists and technicians collaborating with the manufacturing industries.



Background information



The formation of fog on polycarbonate surfaces is a problem that the end users strive to deal with every day. Fog is due to condensation of water vapor on surfaces of polycarbonate products.



The natural phenomenon that causes this condition may include:



1.When the temperature on the inside section on the PC sheet falls below the dew-point temperature.



2.When the air on the PC sheet cools to a temperature that it can't retain all the water vapor. The excess water will condense on the polycarbonate sheet surface.This is determined by three key aspects: dew point temperature, temperature of enclosed air and relative humidity.



3.The disparity in the surface tension between the critical wetting tensions and condensed water on the polycarbonate surface.



The new anti-fog PC sheet research information center will explore some of these aspects with an aim of getting a viable solution. Fogging has been a major problem in a number of industrial and domestic applications.



Initially, this technology was mainly designed to offer an additional optical clarity on medical face shields. However, it has been adopted across very many industries such as motorcycle, welding face shields, anti fog visor insert etc. In fact, the modern industrial visors, sports eyewear, windshields, instrument lenses, display panels, goggles, telecom lenses and mirrors use the anti-fog technology.



Apart from the anti-fog aspect of the polycarbonate sheets, the technology is also versatile and adaptable to a number of applications. That is, it allows for a number of secondary operations such as tinting, printing and embossing.



Organization of the anti fog PC sheet, research information center



As an online resource center for the anti-fog PC sheet, the center will have the following key sections:



1. The news submission section



The users will submit news items about anti-fog technology. The news item must be credible and informative. They'll be published after they been reviewed by experts in the industry. This will aim at connecting scholars and the anti-fog PC sheet manufacturing industries. The section aims at developing a broad network for communication.



2. Research papers section



This section will focus on the anti-fog PC sheet scientific research. Students and learning institutions can submit their research papers via this section. The research papers must be original work and must not infringe any intellectual rights. They'll be published after approval by the learning institutions concerned.



3. E-library



The section will include all eBooks and videos on ant-fog PC Sheet and films. To have a full access to this section, members will be required to register as members of the resource center.



4. Blog



Only registered members will be able to contribute in this section.



About the research information center

This center is a pilot project of WeeTect Material Ltd. The company will collaborate with other stakeholders in the industry including learning institutions in Asia, Europe and America. WeeTect Material Limited's mother company WS plastic lens has been in this industry since 1993, the company has ventured in quite a number of industrial applications. By 1998, they had delivered their first 1 million visors besides investing $3 million for a military face shield. In 2005, the company supplied a number of pilot visor equipment for the Chinese government. This company has registered significant growth over the past few years and it's still growing.



