Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Edvard Nalbandyan as Director, Business Development of Private Jets department.



Edvard will be responsible for contributing to the overall strategy for 'Private Jets' business of Delta World Charter (DWC) and overseeing the strategic business partnerships and sales for the company. He brings to DWC a spectrum of experience and that will boost company sales and presence in other markets. In this role, he will report directly to Dmitriy Korshunov, the CEO.



Edvard brings to Delta World Charter over 8 years of experience in the aviation industry. He has been a part of the aviation boom in Russia where he worked in senior management roles. Edvard launched a profitable branch office business operation in Saint-Petersburg before deciding to take up the opportunity at DWC and move to Dubai.



Commenting on the new appointment, Dmitriy Korshunov said, "At such an important time in our growth, Edvard 's deep understanding of the business, knowledge and drive is an asset. I am confident the skills set he brings with him will be extremely beneficial in ramping up our plans to take this business to a next level of global expansion. This year has been a super exciting year for us."



In the six months into the year, Delta World Charter has generated AED 30 Million (over $ 8 Million) in revenues. The numbers have been positive across both - passenger and cargo departments, running way ahead of forecasts. The Company is confident that Edvard will become a vital component of DWC and an important contributor to the Company's senior management and future success.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success in 2014.



