The Art of Coaching and Schedule Any Lesson Help Coaches Market Private Lessons

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2017 --Total Sports and Schedule Any Lesson have launched a strategic affiliate relationship to collaborate on ways to provide coaches across the country with enhanced teaching resources and improved access to high quality instruction.



Total Sports is the operator of The Art of Coaching Volleyball, The Art of Coaching Softball, and The Art of Coaching Football, which offer unsurpassed online content to coaches. Drills, practice plans, game management strategies and mental preparation tips are all part of the comprehensive resources delivered by top international coaching professionals in each sport. In addition, The Art of Coaching conducts a series of coaching clinics across North America where top collegiate and Olympic coaches provide intensive hands-on training.



Schedule Any Lesson is the leading online private instruction directory that also provides technology, marketing and business development solutions for private instructors in the categories of Sports, Education & Test Prep, Fitness & Personal Training, Music and Dance.



"We're excited to collaborate with Schedule Any Lesson on ways to benefit our growing network of coaches around the country," said Terry Liskevych, Founder and CEO of Total Sports. "Their platform is extremely valuable to those of our coaches who provide private instruction, and it's built on an economic model that is, quite simply, superior to what's out there in the market. Equally important, they are a strategic fit in our mission to develop better coaches and instructors."



According to Liskevych, The Art of Coaching has plans to expand into additional sports in the near future. "Growth into other sports offers an opportunity to provide tools, education and support to a much wider universe of coaches. We are continually looking for ways to favorably impact the quality of coaching available to our youth."



Cliff Gardner, CEO of Schedule Any Lesson, said, "Working with The Art of Coaching brand is an incredible opportunity for us as we launch our platform. They are innovative and lead the industry in delivering content and valuable resources to coaches. With a leadership team that includes U.S. Olympic, professional and top collegiate coaches, there isn't a more experienced and resourceful group in the industry."



According to Mark Tilson, Chief Commercial Officer of Schedule Any Lesson, both organizations view the relationship as an evolving collaboration. Future projects being developed include a certification program, services to produce professional-quality content and resources geared towards parents of young athletes. "This relationship was founded on the shared mission of helping coaches," Tilson said. "We've come together with some initial ideas on how to approach this, but our collective goal is to continue expanding ways in which we are delivering value and supporting our respective customer bases." Tilson is leading efforts to build strategic relationships with top companies and organizations across all five of Schedule Any Lesson's primary categories.



About Total Sports and the Art of Coaching

Considered the Netflix for coaches, The Art of Coaching properties offer a youth, high school, or college coach access to hundreds of coaching ideas, drills, and theories developed by some of the best coaches in the game.



These are presented during The Art of Coaching's national coaching clinic series that travels to 5 – 7 cities a year. They are available on-demand for as little as $9.99 a month.



For additional information visit:

- The Art of Coaching Volleyball

- The Art of Coaching Softball

- The Art of Coaching Football



About Schedule Any Lesson

Founded on the core belief that teachers, coaches and instructors are the backbone of America and that they are severely underpaid, Schedule Any Lesson helps private instructors earn more money and keep the money they earn. The Schedule Any Lesson platform includes five categories of instructors: Sports, Education, Fitness & Personal Training, Music and Dance.



Schedule Any Lesson offers a turnkey technology, marketing and business development solution for instructors so that they can focus on providing lessons and making money.



Instructors receive their own custom designed website, professional website hosting and a personalized direct access URL to use in all their marketing efforts. Instructors are featured on Schedule Any Lesson's national/local directory that generates direct introductions to prospective lesson takers.



Unlike competing private instruction sites, Schedule Any Lesson never charges the consumer a fee to use the service and never retains a percentage of the lesson fees from the instructor.



Instead, Schedule Any Lesson is introducing their innovative solution-based services for only $79.99 per year or $8.99 per month, with no other charges and retaining no portion of the lesson fees. Instructors receive a comprehensive technology, marketing and business development solution and keep 100% of their hard-earned money.



For additional information, visit http://www.scheduleanylesson.com or contact Mark Tilson, CCO, at Mark@ScheduleAnyLesson.com.