The Art of Connection Virtual Global Summit Announcement

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2021 --The iNETrepreneur Network announced its upcoming Art of Connection Virtual Global Summit on April 27, 2021 which will educate entrepreneurs, business owners, and influencers about how to create world-class connections, understand the dynamics of human connections, and learn how-to connect with customers using digital and traditional platforms.



The Art of Connection Virtual Global Summit will feature 24 Leading Business Connection Experts, 20 different connection learn shops, speed networking, and giveaways throughout the day. The iNETrepreneur Network will be bringing together entrepreneurs, business owners, and influencers from around the world where world-class professionals will share their experience, thoughts, and wisdom with a business community that has had to improvise, overcome, and adapt through some of the most uncertain and challenging times in recent memory. As part of the event, iNETrepreneur Network urges entrepreneurs and business owners to connect with one another for the purpose of creating mutually beneficial relationships, helping to build a stronger eco-system within the entrepreneurial community.



"Educating entrepreneurs on ways to connect on deeper more effective levels not only helps them to grow their brand, increase their network, and retain healthier more profitable relationships, but it will help them to create an overall better work life balance", said Robert W. Jones. "We are excited to be sharing this important message with the world.



Since 2010, Network Together, dba iNETrepreneur Network has been helping entrepreneurs develop ways where relationships create communities and commerce follows.



About iNETrepreneur Network

As the largest independently owned, non-franchised entrepreneurial global network in the world. The community provides a platform for entrepreneurs, business owners, and influencers to be seen, be recognized, and gain credibility through Public Speaking, Personal and Business Development, Events, Seminars, Print, Digital, and Social Media. Members expand their sphere of influence, strengthen communities across the world, serve youth and network with various business owners. Entrepreneurs, business owners, and influencers join the community for relationship building, exposure, and to be with community-minded, service-oriented trades and professionals. For general information visit http://www.inetrepreneurnetwork.com. For event information visit https://business.networktogether.net/events/details/event-the-art-of-connection-virtual-global-summit-12693?calendarMonth=2021-04-01 or call (602) 228-0907.



Contact: Shawn Jones

(602) 228-0907

shawn@inetrepreneurnetwork.com