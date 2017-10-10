The Art of Santiago Ribeiro Displayed at Times Square – New York, NY

Coimbra, Portugal -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2017 --Since July 19, 2017 until December 31, 2017 will be shown art from Santiago Ribeiro at Times Square Nasdaq OMX Group, New York city. Also announcing Surrealism Now art project.



Ribeiro's vivid, colorful paintings will be shown sporadically – flashed on random days at random times -- on the Nasdaq OMX Group screen in New York City until Dec. 31, 2017. They will be up for three whole minutes on the Reuter's screen for each appearance – ample time for tens of thousands of pedestrians to catch a glimpse.



"As always I'm doing something different and the idea to exhibit in Times Square in New York shows how the mass media are our modern means to show our art," Ribeiro said.



The Times Square pieces are part of the International Surrealism Now group exhibit, an ongoing project that Ribeiro began in 2010 to showcase the work of surrealist artists from all over the world. He conceived the International Surrealism Now movement in Coimbra with a major exhibit organized by Bissaya Barreto.



As Ribeiro continues planning the project's next phase, he is testing innovative exhibition spaces such as Times Square. His ambition for Winter 2018 is to launch the largest world exhibition of contemporary Surrealism art in Europe. The initial exhibit of paintings, drawings, digital art, photographs and sculpture -- with more than 100 artists from 48 countries participating -- is expected to be shown at several museums, monuments and public spaces throughout Portugal.



Ribeiro's sponsors include Bissaya Barreto Foundation, Condeixa a Nova House Mayor and MagicCraftsman Studio.



One of Ribeiro's paintings is on display at Paris' Galerie JPHT until September 23rd, alongside the work of major surrealist artists from Japan and France.



The following artists have agreed to participate in the next phases of International Surrealism Now:



Achraf Baznani, Morocco / Agim Meta, Spain / Aissa Mammasse, Algeria / Alvaro Mejias, Venezuela /Ana Araújo, Portugal / Ana Neamu, Romania /Ana Pilar Morales, Spain / Andrew Baines, Australia / Asier Guerrero Rico (Dio), Spain / Brigid Marlin, UK / Bien Banez, Philippines / Can Emed,Turkey / Carlos Sablón, Cuba / C?t?lin Precup, Romania / Cristian Townsend, Australia / Conor Walton, Ireland / Cynthia Tom, China / USA / Dag Samsund, Denmark / Daila Lupo, Italy / Dan Neamu, Romania / Daniel Chiriac, Romania / Daniel Hanequand, France / Canada / Daniele Gori,Italy / Delphine Cencig, France / Dean Fleming, USA / Domen Lo, Slovenia / Edgar Invoker, Russia / Efrat Cybulkiewicz, Venezuela / Egill Eibsen,Iceland / Erik Heyninck, Belgium / Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Italy / Farhad Jafari, Iran / France Garrido, USA / Francisco Urbano, Portugal / Graça Bordalo Pinheiro, Portugal / Graszka Paulska, Poland / Gromyko Semper, Philippines / Gyuri Lohmuller, Romania / Hector Pineda, Mexico / Hector Toro, Colombia / Henrietta Kozica, Sweden / Hugues Gillet, France / Isabel Meyrelles, Portugal / Iwasaki Nagi, Japan / James Skelton, UK / Jay Garfinkle, USA / Jay Paul Vonkoffler, American / Argentine / Jimah St, Nigeria / João Duarte, Portugal / Keith Wigdor, USA /Konstantin Krok, Belarus / Leo Wijnhoven, Netherlands / Leo Plaw, Germany / Liba WS, France / Lubomír Štícha, Republic Czech / Ludgero Rolo,Portugal / Lv Shang, China / Maciej Hoffman, Poland / Magi Calhoun, USA / Marnie Pitts, UK / Maria Aristova, Russia / Mario Devcic, Croatia /Martina Hoffman, Germany / Mathias Böhm, Germany / Mehriban Efendi, Azerbaijan / Naiker Roman, Cuba / Spain / Nazareno Stanislau, Brazil /Nikolina Petolas, Croatia / Nipon Jungkina, Thailand / Octavian Florescu, Canada / Oleg Korolev, Russia / Olesya Novik, Russia / Olga Spiegel, USA / Israeli / Otto Rapp, Austria / Paula Rosa, Portugal / Paulo Cunha, Canada / Pedro Diaz Cartes,Chile / Penny Golledge, UK / Philippe Pelletier, France / Ruben Cukier, Argentine / Israeli / Rudolf Boelee, New Zealand / Sabina Nore, Austria /Saim Ghazi, Pakistan / Sampo Kaikkonen, Finland / Santiago Ribeiro, Portugal / Sergey Tyukanov, Russia / Shahla Rosa, USA / Shoji Tanaka,Japan / Shan Zhulan, China / Sio Shisio, Indonesia / Slavko Krunic, Serbia / Snežana Petrovi?, Serbia / Sônia Menna Barreto, Brazil / Steve Smith,USA / Stuart Griggs, UK / Svetlana Kislyachenko, Ukraine / Svetlana Ratova, Russia / Tatomir Pitariu, USA / Ton Haring, Netherlands / Victor Lages, Portugal / Vu Huyen Thuong, Vietnam / Yamal Din, Morocco / Spain / Yuri Tsvetaev, Russia / Zoltan Ducsai, Hungary / Zoran Velimanovic,Serbia.



The 48 countries represented: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cuba, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Ukraine, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.