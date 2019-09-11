Yellow Springs, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2019 --The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions offers Fall Conference The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions is offering a conference this fall titled Pathways to Regeneration: Soil, Food, and Plant Medicine to be held Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3, 2019. Most events will be held at Antioch Midwest, 900 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, Ohio. (See the conference schedule for off-site events.)



Nearly twenty activists and researchers will examine regeneration through the lenses of various disciplines. The weekend will include practical and inspirational workshops in growing mushrooms, preparing healthy and affordable food, and making plant-based medicine. Attendees will have the opportunity to revisit the wisdom of indigenous cultures and their use of healing plants, discover the potential of whole foods to alter the course of chronic disease and work with nature to nurture the web of life in our soils and waterways. Our speakers will share current research in these fields and introduce participants to tangible ways to restore physical, cognitive, and spiritual health to our families and communities.



Two events are of special interest. Dan Kittredge, organic farmer and Executive Director of the Bionutrient Association, will present the keynote address describing the depletion of critical minerals in our soil and the effects on human physiology. The World House Choir will perform prior to his address (Saturday 7:00 p.m., Foundry Theater, Antioch College, ticket included with full conference registration or $30 for single event ticket). The second, Dr. Stephen Phinney MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Virta Health, will discuss that organization's clinically-proven treatment to safely and sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery (Sunday 9:00 a.m., Rm. 113 McGregor Hall, Antioch College, 1 Morgan, free and open to the public).



About The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions

The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions is a non-profit based in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Since its founding in 1940, its annual conferences have addressed peak oil, climate change, and increasing inequity. In 2017 Community Solutions purchased a 128-acre farm and established Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice. Agraria's recent conferences have focused on the regeneration of the soil and local food systems. Hundreds of participants have gathered to learn, share, and network at these events. For registration and more information visit: www.communitysolution.org/pathways-to-regeneration, contact risaacson@communitysolution.org or call 937 767 2161