The Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation Is Raising Capital via Crowdfunding to Accelerate Development & Expand Their Footprint

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2021 --The Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation (AIEDC), is an A.I. as a Service (AIaaS) Provider with A.I. Research, and Product Development, as well as Digitization Services for the Front & Back Office for Small & Midsize Businesses, such as A.I. / (5G) Mobile Commerce Services.



All of our services are Powered by M.I.N.D ® Our Machine Intelligence NeuralNetwork Database via Machine Learning and other Data Analytics with Sequential Decisions Based on Algorithmic Probability and the Markov Decision Processes (MDP), as well as other Algorithmic Protocols in A.I. and soon to be (AGI).



This is a top-of-mind priority for investors & individuals as well as government bodies and corporations. In response to growing interest and demand for Services related to Artificial Intelligence and (5G) Mobile Commerce Services.



"INVESTOR PLACE' recently recommended AIEDC as a Buy Option.



"We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.



Due to the explosive progress of connectivity technologies, more consumers find themselves using their smart devices to purchase the goods and services they need. According to experts in the field, the mobile app segment alone will hit just over $4 billion by the end of this year. Furthermore, the sector could be worth nearly $5.3 billion by 2024.



This only underscores the importance for businesses to have not only a presence in the mobile app space but a commanding one. Unfortunately, many small-to-medium-sized firms are at a disadvantage due to their inexperience with app development. That's where AIEDC, which stands for Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corporation, comes to the rescue.



AIEDC leverages their expertise in AI and machine learning protocols to help smaller organizations develop their own iOS and Android mobile apps with low-code or no-code.



Adding to this compelling private investing opportunity is the impact from the novel coronavirus. Sadly, the pandemic has disrupted small businesses the most. Through expansion of revenue-generating potential via AIEDC's no/low-code proprietary platform, the company can help so many entrepreneurs get back on their feet.



As small business is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, this equity crowdfunding play has the potential to be a win-win across the board."



Investors are invited to inspect this offering and see if investing in AIEDC would be a good fit for their investment portfolios and objectives.



The AIEDC equity crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital



https://bit.ly/3zdQQoB



The AIEDC corporate website - http://www.Aiedc.com