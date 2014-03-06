"The Artist Blueprint Plan" Online Course Launched to Take the Mystery out of Creating an Art Business

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2014 --With the official launch of her new online course entitled, “The Artist Blueprint Plan” Natasha Wescoat, Artist and Founder of the Art Career Academy takes the mystery out of art marketing. Lauded as long overdue, the online artist course underscores how marketing and social media can garner a large following that generates sales. Approachable in its simplicity the online art marketing course highlights how to create a recognizable art brand, find high-paying collectors, and make art sales while generating engaging social media buzz. The enterprising art course also highlights how to get found by licensees and art companies that are all too happy to boost an artist’s brand.



A natural extension of the Art Career Academy community, where Wescoat will continue to share her expertise in future courses, the program is slated to teach artists the strategies and routines that the talented artist used to build her own successful career. Wescoat said, “I started my art business at the age of twenty-two as a stay at home mom with two children under two years-old. In a short time my business grew to a six figure income. Of course I was elated that I could enjoy my passion as my career. It was then that I knew I could offer something to other artists to help them make a living from their craft.”



The artist’s marketing course includes four modules entitled, “Zero to Artist”, “Growing A Collector Fan Base”, “Creating Powerful Engagement” and “Growing Your Fame”. Some key pieces of each module include, “5 Key Rules Of Social Art Marketing”, “Art Content That Converts”, “How To Collect Potential Collectors”, “Creating A Story With Photos” and “How To Promote Events With Video”.



About Natasha Wescoat

Natasha Wescoat is the author of an online course entitled “The Artist Blueprint” that enables artists to leverage social media and create an art business. She has been a successful artist since 2004 via lucrative art licensing and business collaborations. Her career has been highlighted in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. She has been interviewed on Leo Laporte’s This Week In Tech and has been a guest speaker and live artist at the SXSW Interactive, BlogWorld & New Media Expo, SmARTCamp NYC and TEDxDetroit. Wescoat has worked with Ford Motor Company, MySpace and various television networks.



For more information visit www.artcareeracademy.com. To visit the course page click on www.theartistblueprint.com. To view some of Natasha Wescoat’s art visit www.wescoatfineart.com.



