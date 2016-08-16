The ATC Board Is an Organizer Planner Reinvented Based on a Tool Used by Air Traffic Controllers

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --ATC Board, the revolutionary new organizer and planner based on a tool used for decades by air traffic controllers, is live on Kickstarter and a crowdfunding success story having already raised more than double their raise goal.



The ATC Board design is based on the tool used by Air Traffic Controllers for the past several decades. The tool offers an amazing flexibility in managing individual tasks and ordering them by the importance or the time of execution.



"As pilots, we were always fascinated with a flawless execution of tasks by Air Traffic Controllers handling an overwhelming amount of traffic," says a spokesperson from the team, "ATC Board is an organizer based on the system used to run the entire Aviation Industry today. The system guarantees that the task is never forgotten until it's removed from the rails."



The ATC Board provides a different experience of organizing and planning projects or To-Do lists. It is based on the system used 1.5 billion times every day to run the entire Aviation Industry, which selected this type of a tool when surrounded by the most advanced computers in the world. The system gives a complete guarantee that the task will never be forgotten, and that differentiates it from any other systems, including systems used on computers and phones.



The ATC Board is now available in several styles, all sharing the key components: there are two Wall style models available, with 9 and 12 holders, and three Desk style models with 10, 14, and 18 holders. The system allows the user to custom print any layout on blank perforated letter size pages using standard home printers.



"There are countless solutions for Planners and Organizers on the market, including a massive amount of software driven tools. Out of all these solutions this is the type of a tool which was selected to run the entire Aviation Industry, although it is the most computerized industry in the world," adds a spokesperson from the team. "There are many reasons why this is a better solution, including our interaction with the tool. It's key feature, when dealing with projects or tasks, is that once we input the information, it can never be forgotten, or lost in an avalanche of a data overflow using electronic devices. All out tasks are in front of us, sorted in any manner we wish, until we remove the finished task from the rails."



The ATC Board is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2brEu3x



About Iomaa LLC

Iomaa LLC designs, develops, produces and brands consumer products. The company was founded in 2015 by a team which brought many famous brands to the market, designing and producing them from the concept stage to the final production of marketing materials, including labels, packaging, and marketing material. The products designed are featured in every country in the world. Iomaa delivered all pledges for their first Kickstarter project, the Binary Carabiner, backed by 783 backers.



For more information on Iomaa please visit http://www.iomaa.com