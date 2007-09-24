The Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) History Maker

Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- Instructors at The Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) are not only teaching broadcasting and production they are producing history makers. Andrea Lebron graduated from ABI in November 2006 and immediately landed an internship with Brandon Leak at 790 The Zone, which is a sports talk station in Atlanta, GA.



Could it be that some people are destined to be first? After all, Andrea’s name does begin with the first letter of the alphabet [A]. Prior to enrolling at ABI, Andrea was a club D.J. in Los Angeles, CA, Las Vegas, NV and Paris, France. Another first for Andrea is, she was recently promoted as co-producer for 790 The Zone which makes her a history maker for ABI and also for 790 The Zone. Andrea became the first African-American woman to report the play-by-play action from the sideline and she also manages cutting highlights for the Atlanta Hawks away games. If that’s not enough, Andrea works with the Georgia Force, which is an arena football league.



Andrea’s commitment to succeed, her dedication to preparation, her training and support from ABI instructors, prepared Andrea to transition from an ABI graduate, to a broadcast professional interviewing major coaches and sports figures.



Andrea stated, “It’s important to always be prepared, always do your research, always bring the facts and new information that others can use, and, always believe in yourself.”



