The Audrey Ross Team Represents 4 Properties in The Gables Estates

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --MIAMI, FL - The Audrey Ross Team in association with MiamiRealEstate.com, the premier site for luxury South Florida property, is proud to present 4 of the most impressive homes available in Miami's market and will be conducting regular open houses. Located in the waterfront community of The Gables Estates, all have the privilege of access to Biscayne Bay and share the coveted community name.



"Coral Gables is an active, vibrant part of the Miami scene. For those making South Florida their full-time home, it's one of the area's most sought-after neighborhoods," says MiamiRealEstate.com.



With Miami's real estate at an all-time high in popularity, https://www.miamirealestate.com/listings/280847197/Coral-Gables/500-Arvida-Pkwy">500 Arvida Parkway, https://www.miamirealestate.com/listings/319241903/Coral-Gables/555-Arvida-Pkwy">555 Arvida Parkway, https://www.miamirealestate.com/listings/279680498/Coral-Gables/8815-Arvida-Dr">8815 Arvida Drive and https://www.miamirealestate.com/listings/267815818/Coral-Gables/515-Casuarina-Concourse">515 Casuarina Concourse are on the market at an opportune time for the right investor. These homes offer a unique waterfront lifestyle fantasized by many but available to few, in a legendary location off Florida's South-East coast with close access to Downtown and Miami Beach as well as various other local comforts. That they're inside one of the fastest growing zip codes in the nation, inside one of the most prominent neighborhoods in the world and all within minutes of each other, is a factor garnering attention.



"Homes of this quality on such renowned property are rare and will leave the market fast."



Audrey Ross has been in business since 1984 under the name of Ross and Associates, Inc. and now operates as Vice President of Compass, a highly focused, technology-driven, real estate company which operates in 130 locations and has 1500 agents nationwide.