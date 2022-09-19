The Avanti Company Provides Expert on-Site Flow Meter Testing Services

Avon Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2022 --The importance of testing cannot be overstated in terms of detecting and stopping leaks. Without immediate attention, leaks can cause serious problems for your wallet, your property, and the environment. The Avanti Company is Florida's most trusted source for flow meters and water meters, and the company's services are tailored to mitigate potential dangers and keep clients' collection systems operational for decades. Avanti's on-site flow meter testing services are useful for a wide variety of enterprises, including those in the agricultural, industrial, municipal, plant, residential, and commercial sectors.



Regular testing of flow meters is essential for state and local governments to ensure that all withdrawals, processes, and reports are accurate. To guarantee that collection system meters are accurate and meet industry standards, Avanti has trained personnel perform on-site meter testing.



Avanti's professional team makes sure the liquids are flowing under the necessary and realistic conditions during the calibration tests. During the currency and processing phase, they ensure that all parts are functioning properly and there are no leaks in order to save water and money on water bills. Since meters employ certified, non-intrusive metering technology, they can be checked without interrupting service.



About The Avanti Company

Since 1977, The Avanti Company has been servicing the Florida measurement and control market. The company provides engineered products for a varied range of conditions, delivering only the latest technology products and services in the industry.