The Aviateur Watch Is Back After Massive Crowdfunding Success

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --With the introduction of quaint-looking smartwatches, many people are defying, embracing the rugged aesthetic of a militant appearance. This sentiment has been proven by Aviateur's success in January of this year, raising over one hundred and thirty thousand dollars in what became an accidental flash sale. The crowdfunding campaign reached its goal within twenty-four hours, a time span practically unheard of, and in July the final batch of Mark 1 watches was shipped out. Today Aviateur launched a new campaign on Indiegogo and aims to generate parallel success.



What makes these Aviateur watches great is the fine quality with which they are crafted paired with the affordability that early bird backer rewards allow clients. But what makes Aviateur Aviateur is their inclusion of the flyback chronograph complication. It is this feature that is immensely popular among air force personnel. Because the flyback chronograph allows the quick and accurate resetting of a timer with a single button press it is perfect for the time-intensive job of flying a plane.



To add to this speed is the focus on high-quality creation. The Mark 1 shared this emphasis but there are a few key improvements included in the Mark 2 model. Today the Mark 2 features a stainless steel butterfly clasp, water resistance approved for 100 meters, and an ultra-bright lume dial. Additionally, the Mark 2 comes equipped with a steel screw bar to hold the strap more securely and allow bands to be easily swapped in and out. As a side benefit, every Mark 2 watch includes three bands, durable nylon, classic leather, and flexible rubber. To allow additional customization, the Mark 2 comes in sunset, silver, or midnight color schemes, each of which is available in a rounded or square model.



Each of these watches comes with a toolkit screwdriver can be stored in a convenient and high-end leather carrying case along with the three bands, ensuring nothing becomes lost. What's more is the case, bands, and watch come packaged in an eloquently designed, wooden box, making the Aviateur Mark 2 the perfect gift for anyone. With the support of readers Aviateur aims to bring affordable and classy watches to everyone.



About Aviateur

Aviateur was founded by a group of passionate go-getters. This team set out to express their passion for adventure through style, meticulously crafting high-end watches for everyone. With affordable prices the Aviateur team hopes to allow anyone to share in their passions and join in the bold standards of Aviateur.



For more information or to order a watch visit the Indiegogo campaign page.