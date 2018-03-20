The Award Winning Achilles Chef's Knife by Sternsteiger Germany Is Launching on March 20th

Solingen, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --After years of development Sternsteiger Germany is about to reach a milestone in its corporate history: the launch of the Achilles Chef's knife crowdfunding campaign. The company is launching its new flagship product on Kickstarter to acquire the funds needed to expand the Achilles line of products to a full series containing the Chef's knife, a paring knife and a bread knife. This set covers all common cutting and slicing tasks you'll find in a kitchen.



Sternsteiger has been working with professional Chef's, well known customers and scientific experts to develop a knife design that is durable, usable, comfortable and sharp as a blade. Its presence in the famous city of knife makers Solingen in western Germany allowed the company access to knowledge and techniques that are found nowhere else. They combined traditional techniques like the Solinger Dünschliff finishing with modern technologies like laser cut materials, 3D printing during research and development and much more.



All this combined with a truly unibody stainless steel design leads to a product that you have to see yourself. Their Kickstarter will start on March 20th at 4 pm CET / 3pm GMT. Visit the products website at www.achilles-knife.com, you'll find the link to the Kickstarter there as soon as it went live.



About Sternsteiger Stahlwaren GmbH

Sternsteiger Stahlwaren is a young brand in household and Kitchen goods. Their product portfolio contains shears for professional hair artists, high durable chef knives, kitchenware and cutlery.



Sternsteiger's primary manufacturing and logistics facility is in the "city of blades" Solingen, Germany. It also has spread its wings throughout the world with offices in the Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.